Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 May 2023, 07:26
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the southern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorm today, Kazinform has learned from the national weather service.

Heavy rain is forecast for southwestern regions. Hail is possible in southwestern, southern and central regions.

Meanwhile, northern, eastern and southeastern areas will remain under the impact of the southwestern anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is forecast.

Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog is to descend in northern and eastern areas, and dust storm is predicted for southern regions.

Fire risk is extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in northern and central parts of Turkistan region, in the south of Aktobe and Ulytau region, and in northwestern parts of Almaty region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Today's Birthdays
May 16. Today's Birthdays