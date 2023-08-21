Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan on Monday, August 21. Hail is possible. No precipitation is forecast in central and southeastern regions only, Kazinform reports via Kazhydromet national weather service.

Scorching heat will grip Atyrau, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan regions, south of Aktobe, Kostanay regions, and northeast of Mangistau region, where temperatures will surge to +35+39°C.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in the north of Almaty region, in central, western, southern and desert areas of Turkistan region, in eastern, western and central parts of West Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains high in Karaganda region, in the north, east and south of North Kazakhstan region, in Ulytau region, in the south of Almaty region, in the west, north and south of Akmola region, in the north, south of West Kazakhstan region, and in the west of Zhetysu region.