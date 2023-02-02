Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rain and snow to hit southern regions Feb 2

2 February 2023, 07:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are forecast today in southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the national weather service.

The northern and eastern parts of the country still remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is forecast there. Meanwhile, southern and southeastern regions will be affected by the southern cyclone, which will bring precipitation (rain and snow).

Most areas of the country are likely to witness foggy conditions.

Strong wind will hit southern and southeastern parts. Ice-slick is expected in southern and southwestern regions.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit southern and mountainous areas of Turkistan region, southeastern areas of Kyzylorda region, mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, as well as mountainous areas of Almaty region in the daytime.


