Rain and snow to hit northern, western regions Dec 19

19 December 2022, 07:47
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are forecast in western, northern, and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet says.

No precipitation is expected in southern, southeastern, eastern and central parts.

Ground blizzard, ice-slick, and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for western, northern and northwestern regions as well. Fog will blanket North Kazakstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Almaty, Mangistau regions, as well as mountainous areas of Zhambyl and Turkistan regions.


