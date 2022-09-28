Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28
28 September 2022, 07:32

Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A mix of rain and snow is expected today in northern, eastern, and central regions as well as in mountainous areas of southeastern regions of the country. Western and southeastern regions will be hit by rains as well.

Other regions will see no rain. Some areas will be hit by strong wind. Thunderstorms and dust storms are predicted in western regions. Fog and ice slick are forecast in the north of Kazakhstan.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) are forecast in the daytime in northern and eastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, and in the south of Atyrau region.

Astana: partly cloudy, rain and snow, wind speed 5-10m/s, +2°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, +11+13°C at night, +20+22°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: sunny weather, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +7+9°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive