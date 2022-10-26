Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rain and snow to hit most regions of Kazakhstan Oct 26

26 October 2022, 07:22
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are forecast in most regions of the country today, Kazakhstan’s met service Kazhydromet says.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions.

Strong wind and fog are expected across the country, and ice slick is forecast in northwestern and northern regions.


