27 October 2022, 07:25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow will keep dousing most regions of the country on October 27. Sleet is forecast in northern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Strong wing will hit across the republic. Ice slick, snow drift are forecast in northern, eastern and central regions. Fog will blanket southern areas.