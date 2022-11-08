Go to the main site
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Nov 8

    8 November 2022, 07:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast in most regions of the country on November 8. Heavy precipitation will hit southern and southeastern regions. Gusting wind, foggy and icy road conditions are expected across the country, Kazhydromet says.

    Rain and snow will batter mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.

    Astana: cloudy, snow, fog, wind speed 2-7m/s, -4-6°C at night, -1-3°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: cloudy, rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, sometimes gusting to 12m/s, +3+5°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, wind speed 5-10m/s, +1+3°C at night, +3+5°C in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

