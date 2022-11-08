Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Nov 8

8 November 2022, 07:18
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Nov 8
8 November 2022, 07:18

Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Nov 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast in most regions of the country on November 8. Heavy precipitation will hit southern and southeastern regions. Gusting wind, foggy and icy road conditions are expected across the country, Kazhydromet says.

Rain and snow will batter mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions.

Astana: cloudy, snow, fog, wind speed 2-7m/s, -4-6°C at night, -1-3°C in the daytime.

Almaty: cloudy, rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, sometimes gusting to 12m/s, +3+5°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, wind speed 5-10m/s, +1+3°C at night, +3+5°C in the daytime.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News