Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Nov 2

2 November 2022, 07:34

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 2, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Fog and gusting wind are forecast across the country.

Black ice is expected in western, northwestern and northern regions. Ground blizzard will hit northwestern regions as well.

Heavy rain will batter mountainous areas of Turkistan region.