Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are forecast in most areas of the country on Sunday, March 19, Kazinform learned from the national weather service.

Snowfall, ground blizzard, and ice slick are expected in the northern and eastern parts. Rains will douse southern areas.

Western regions only will see no precipitation.

Fog and strong winds will persist across the country. Dust storms will hit western parts.