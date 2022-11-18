Go to the main site
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming

    18 November 2022, 13:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Met service predicts unsteady weather for Kazakhstan in the nearest three days, Kazinform learned.

    Snowfall is forecast in northern regions of the country. Other regions will see a mix of rain and snow.

    Heavy snowfall is expected in the east of Kazakhstan on November 20.

    Heavy precipitation will hit southeastern regions.

    Gusting wind, fog and ice slick are forecast across the republic. Blizzard will hit northern, northwestern, eastern and central regions.

    The mercury will drop to -15-23°C in northwestern and northern regions at night, and to -12-20°C in eastern areas.
