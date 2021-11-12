Go to the main site
    Rain and snow to douse N Kazakhstan this weekend

    12 November 2021, 12:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain and snow are in store for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that the northwestern cyclone will affect the weather conditions in the country on November 13-15. The cyclone is set to affect practically all regions of Kazakhstan, bringing a mix of rain and snow, black ice, and bleak wind to the north of the country.

    Temperature will dip as low as -5, +3°C at night and climb to -3, +10°C at daytime in the west. Night temperature will be at -1, -10°C and daytime temperature – at -5, +7°C in the north, northwest and center of Kazakhstan. Southern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see temperature drop to -1, -10°C at night and rise to +2, +10°C at daytime.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

