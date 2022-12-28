Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed

    28 December 2022, 07:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone shifting from the northwest is expected to bring today rain and snow to the western regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    The northwest, north and central parts of Kazakhstan are set to face snow, the south rain and snow, while the southeast and east are expected to enjoy weather without precipitations, it said in a statement.

    The west, north and south are forecast to wake up to foggy streets today. Ice slick is set to grip the south, west, and southeast. High wind is expected to sweep through the country’s east.
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan
    Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next three days
    Low visibility, gusty wind prompts closure of motorways in Kostanay region
    Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
    2 Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
    3 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
    4 Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
    5 Next year to be anything but simple – Kazakh PM