Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed

28 December 2022, 07:15
Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone shifting from the northwest is expected to bring today rain and snow to the western regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The northwest, north and central parts of Kazakhstan are set to face snow, the south rain and snow, while the southeast and east are expected to enjoy weather without precipitations, it said in a statement.

The west, north and south are forecast to wake up to foggy streets today. Ice slick is set to grip the south, west, and southeast. High wind is expected to sweep through the country’s east.


Related news
Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan
Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next three days
Low visibility, gusty wind prompts closure of motorways in Kostanay region
Теги:
Read also
Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan
Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next three days
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
Kazakhstan to brace for weather without precipitation Dec 24
Weather warning issued for 9 Kazakh rgns
Low visibility, gusty wind prompts closure of motorways in Kostanay region
Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
2 Use of solar energy grows in Brazil
3 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
4 Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
5 E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases

News