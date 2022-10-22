Go to the main site
    Rain and snow mixed to hit northern, northwestern regions Oct 22

    22 October 2022, 07:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the Northen cyclone trough and frontal-type precipitation, most regions of the country will see unstable weather conditions today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    A mix of rain and snow is forecast in western, northwestern, northern and eastern regions. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow mixed), low-level snow drifting will hit northwestern and northern areas.

    Fog will blanket central parts of the country.

    Astana: partly cloudy, rain, wind speed from 9-14ms/s to 15-20m/s, +5+7°C at night, +11+13°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +7+9°C at night, +20+22°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed from 8-13m/s to 15-20m/s, +8+10°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

