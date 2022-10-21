Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rain and snow mixed, frosts to grip Kazakhstan
21 October 2022, 13:02

Rain and snow mixed, frosts to grip Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for October 22-24, Kazhydromet reports.

The northern cyclone will shift to the territory of Kazakhstan on October 22 bringing heavy downpours and snow mixed, fog and ice-slick to the northern regions. A cold snap will grip the country’s north on October 23-24. Air temperature will drop to -5+5 degrees Celsius in the night and +2+12 degrees Celsius during the day in the west, 0-8 degrees Celsius in the night,-2+5 degrees during the day in the north, northwest, northeast. The central and eastern regions will face 0-8 degrees Celsius in the night and -3+5 degrees Celsius during the day. Air temperature will drop from +5+12 degrees to 0-5 degrees Celsius during the day in the south, southeast and sharply decrease from +20+25 degrees to +5+13 degrees Celsius.


