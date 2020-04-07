Rain and snow mix forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the influence of the hollow of the Atlantic cyclone and the associated atmospheric frontal sections, precipitation is expected across Kazakhstan on April 7, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected to blow in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions. Fog will blanket some parts of Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Thunderstorm will hit Pavlodar region.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 25 mps is expected in Aktobe, Mangistau and Atyrau regions on April 7.

A dust storm is predicted for the southern regions of the country including Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will blow here with the strength of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps.

Dense fog patches will cover some areas of Zhambyl region. Windy weather is expected here as well. Hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are forecast for the region.

15-20 mps wind is also expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.

15-20 mps wind and fog during night and morning hours are expected in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.