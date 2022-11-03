Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 3

3 November 2022, 07:23
Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 3
3 November 2022, 07:23

Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in all regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Foggy and windy conditions will be observed across the country. Ground blizzard will hit western, northern regions. Black ice is expected in northern, western and central parts.

Heavy rain will hit Mangistau region in the daytime.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News