Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 3

3 November 2022, 07:23

3 November 2022, 07:23

Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in all regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Foggy and windy conditions will be observed across the country. Ground blizzard will hit western, northern regions. Black ice is expected in northern, western and central parts.

Heavy rain will hit Mangistau region in the daytime.