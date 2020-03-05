Rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow are forecast for Kazakhstan on March 5, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

15-20 mps wind gusting to 23-28 mps is expected in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions of the country.

Fog, ice slick and snowstorm are forecast for Kostanay region. Strong wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the region during the day.

Rude wind gusting to 18-23 mps is expected in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region. Dense fog patches will blanket the area during night and morning hours.

Black ice, snow, wind of 15-20 mps and fog are predicted for Akmola region.

Snowstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps and ice slick are forecast for North-Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

Fog, strong wind of 15-20 mps and black ice are predicted for Karaganda region.

Foggy weather is predicted for some areas of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions.