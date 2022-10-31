Rain and snow expected in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

31 October 2022, 13:44

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the next three days Kazakhstan will brace for rain and snow, Kazhydromet reports.

The northwestern cyclone will set the tone in most parts of Kazakhstan over the three days ahead bringing rain and snow. The country’s west and southeast will face heavy precipitations. Fog, ice-slick, and high wind accompanied by ground blizzards are forecast countrywide. Air temperature in the south will read +10+22 degrees Celsius on November 1 and drop then to +5+13 degrees on November 2.