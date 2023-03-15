Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Rain and snow back after taste of spring in Italy

    15 March 2023, 14:37

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow have returned to most parts of Italy following a taste of spring over the weekend, ANSA reports.

    But the precipitation will not ease the severe drought affecting the centre and north, experts say.

    iLMeteo.it said Tuesday that an Atlantic front will push cold air down from the north to the centre later Tuesday and on into the south on Wednesday.
    By Thursday, it said, temperature lows will again return to around zero over low ground in most parts.
    The worst of the bad weather will hit Italy Tuesday with widespread snow from the Lombard Alps down towards the Apennines.
    Rain and thunderstorms will affect southern parts Wednesday, bringing temperatures down.
    Conditions should become sunny ad mild again from Thursday on.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Winter’s tail’ to bring cold to Italy at Easter
    Flu season in Italy worst since records began says ISS
    Boat carrying 650 migrants lands autonomously in Calabria, Italy
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap