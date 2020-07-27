Rain and hail in store for Kazakh capital and regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for Kazakh capital and six regions, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms, hail, northeastern wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola region. Fog will blanket some parts of the area during night and morning hours. Thunderstorm is expected in Kokshetau. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

Forecasters predict thunderstorm in Nur-Sultan. Chance of storm is 85-90%. Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan region. Dense fog patch will cover some parts of the region at night and in the morning. Chance of storm is 90-95%. Kostanay region will see thunderstorm, squall, hail and northeastern wind ranging from 15 to 20 m/s. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Northeastern wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Kyzylorda region. Extreme fire hazard remains in the region. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Mangistau region at night. Northeastern wind ranging from 15 to 20 m/s expected in the region. Fervent heat of 40C is predicted for the area daytime. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorms with northwestern wind 15-20 m/s are expected in Aktobe region and city of Aktobe. Chance of storm is 80-85%.



