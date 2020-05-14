Rain and hail in store for Kazakh capital and regions of the country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists forecast thunderstorms, hail, and squall for the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform reports.

Southwesterly wind will gust up to 17-22 mps in Nur-Sultan city on May 15.

Thunderstorms, pouring rains, hail, squall, and 23 mps wind are predicted for Akmola region.

The city of Kokshetau will see thunderstorm, hail, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Gusty wind ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter Karaganda region and Karaganda city. Thunderstorm is in store for the region and the city as well.

Pouring rain, thunderstorm, hail, and squall are expected in North Kazakhstan region and Petropavlovsk on May 15-16.

Analogous weather is forecast for Kostanay region parts of which will be doused by prouring rain.

Rains will hit mostly mountainous parts of Turkestan region. Gusts of northwesterly wind will reach 15-20 mps in the region. Thunderstorm, squall, and wind are expected in Shymkent city.