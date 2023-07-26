Go to the main site
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease

    26 July 2023, 16:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's railways transported a total of 202.2 million tons of freight from January through June 2023, marking a 1.9-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022, Trend.az reports.

    According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, freight turnover, on the other hand, reached 163 billion ton-kilometers, which is 5.9 percent more compared to the same period in the previous year.

    In terms of passenger transportation, the railways experienced a positive trend. The number of passengers carried by trains in the first half of 2023 amounted to 9.6 million, representing a growth of 6.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

    The passenger turnover, measured in passenger-kilometers, also demonstrated a modest increase of 3.2 percent, reaching 7.7 billion passenger-kilometers from January through June 2023.

    Overall, a total of 474.2 million tons of cargo were transported by all modes of transport in Kazakhstan from January through June 2023, marking an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

