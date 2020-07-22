Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Railway passengers with disabilities offered online registration service in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2020, 11:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Around 300 railway passengers have used the e-discount card Meyirim designed for disabled people since June 24, Kazinform reports with reference to Passazhirskiye perevozki JSC.

The сompany's press service said that the launch of an online registration service on WWW.BILET.RAILWAYS.KZ. had enabled passengers with disabilities to buy tickets for socially significant trains with up to 50% discount.

People with disabilities can buy railway tickets remotely using the e-discount card Meyirim, which they can get by registering in the Company's client base.

The sale of railway tickets has been resumed since May 15 in Kazakhstan.

According to the сompany, around 2 million railway tickets have been sold since May 15, of which 860 thousand have been bought online.


