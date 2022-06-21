Railway passenger transportation rises 37% in Kazakhstan in a year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In January-April of this year, the Kazakh railway transport companies saw profits rise by 15.3% to KZT400.6bn over the year, Kazinform reports.

A greater share of the profits was generated from cargo and luggage transportation - KZT375.4bn, and the rest from passenger transportation - KZT25.2bn, according to finprom.kz.

In the four months of this year, the railway companies transported a total of 140.3mln tons of cargo and luggage - 4.3% more compared to last year.

Karaganda, Aktobe regions, and the capital accounted for the highest cargo and luggage transportation, while West Kazakhstan region saw the lowest figure.

Railway passenger transportation stood at 5.6mln people, rising by 36.9% from the last year's figure. The capital, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions reported the highest passenger transportation figures, while West Kazakhstan region - the lowest.