    Rail passenger traffic grows by 33% in Kazakhstan

    4 October 2022, 10:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Revenues of the rail passenger traffic companies reached KZT 851 bln in January-August 2022 against KZT 739.6 bln recorded in the same period of 2021 increasing by 15.1% by value.

    Cargo and luggage traffic account for the greater part of revenues of KZT 786.4 bln, the rest accounts for passenger transportation, energyprom.kz reads.

    273 mln tons of goods and luggage were transported by rail over the past 8 months. The most were transported in Aktobe, Akmola regions, the least in West Kazakhstan. the country’s cargo turnover grew by 5.4% to 206.2 bln tonne-kilometer.

    13.1 mln people travelled by rail in January-August this year that is 32.6% more as compared to the previous year.

    The passenger turnout in 2022 hit 11.1 bln passenger-kilometer growing by 38.4% over the year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Transport Economy
