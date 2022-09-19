Go to the main site
    Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre to discuss Kazakhstan Internet universality research

    19 September 2022, 12:51

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The RIPE NCC International Organisation is hosting the conference «RIPE NCC Days in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan» from 19 to 23 September 2022.

    The special panel discussion «Interconnected Region» will present a study by the Association of Legal Entities «Internet Association of Kazakhstan» on the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office project «Kazakhstan: Dimensions of Internet Development». The study will allow the involvement of various stakeholders from all Central Asian countries in the discussion of the project results, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

    The event will include a conference dedicated to the «RIPE NCC Days», training seminars on the transition to the new IPv6 addressing and safe use and special educational seminars for law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    Photo: en.unesco.kz
