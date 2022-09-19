Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty
Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre to discuss Kazakhstan Internet universality research
19 September 2022, 12:51

Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre to discuss Kazakhstan Internet universality research

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The RIPE NCC International Organisation is hosting the conference «RIPE NCC Days in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan» from 19 to 23 September 2022.

The special panel discussion «Interconnected Region» will present a study by the Association of Legal Entities «Internet Association of Kazakhstan» on the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office project «Kazakhstan: Dimensions of Internet Development». The study will allow the involvement of various stakeholders from all Central Asian countries in the discussion of the project results, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office reads.

The event will include a conference dedicated to the «RIPE NCC Days», training seminars on the transition to the new IPv6 addressing and safe use and special educational seminars for law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Photo: en.unesco.kz


Read also
Earthquake recorded 372km away from Almaty city
«The Planet of ART – 2022» festival in Almaty brings together 45 winners from around the world
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Saka warrior grave unearthed in Almaty
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city’s socio-economic development in Jan-Sep 2022
Earthquake recorded east of Almaty city
Earthquake jolts 356 km away from Almaty
3rd quake jolts China
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive