Qus Zholy music evening to bring together prominent guests in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM He is called the most successful modern Kazakh composer, and he is equally loved by the older and younger generations of music lovers. His music is so widely performed that it is often confused with folk music.

All this is about the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Tolegen Mukhamejanov. The Maestro’s recital Qus Zholy will be held on June 10 at the Astana Opera with the support of the Astana Akimat.

Renowned musical figures – People’s Artists of Kazakhstan Alibek Dnishev, Roza Rymbayeva, Aiman Mussakhajayeva, Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Marzhan Arapbayeva, Zhubanysh Zheksen, Nurlan Onerbayev, Baurzhan Issayev, Alisher Karimov, international competitions laureates Erzhan Kulibaev, Rukhiya Baidukenova, Renat Maltsagov, as well as the «Gentlemen» ensemble and others will take the stage on this significant day, Kazinform cites the Astana Opera's press service.

The artists will perform famous lyrical songs, instrumental compositions and other works written by the Maestro Tolegen Mukhamejanov, accompanied by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the Presidential Orchestra and the Astana Variety Symphony Orchestra. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and Darkhan Rakhimgaliyev will be conducting.

«Through the compositions that will be performed at the upcoming recital, I will reveal different facets of my soul, including the most intimate ones. Therefore, the works that will be presented, first of all, speak about me as a person,» Tolegen Mukhamejanov shared.

The famous composer began writing music at the age of 12, and the first piece of music was a love song. After 63 years, the wealth of his creative work includes symphonies, operas, musical comedies, string quartets, symphonic pieces, vocal cycles, art songs, songs, music for cinema and theatre.

The personality of Tolegen Mukhamejanov is really multifaceted: he realized himself not only in the art of music, but also worked in high positions with great success. He was a deputy akim of the city of Astana, a deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and in 2007 was appointed a deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. At the same time, Tolegen Mukhamejanov always engaged in creative work. In parallel with his state activities, he wrote poems that are read today in all corners of the globe. The basis of his multifaceted talent is a philosophical understanding of life. As a cultural figure, he invariably advocates spiritual values, organically fitting into the context of modern realities.

The opportunity to feel the truly attractive power of the work of the Kazakh composer will be presented on June 10 at 6 pm at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. It is important to note that the grand musical evening will be held as part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the capital.