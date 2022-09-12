Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral for Edinburgh
12 September 2022, 08:41

Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral for Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, UK. KAZINFORM The funeral cortege of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle on Sunday for the capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, EFE reports.

The sovereign's oak coffin was draped with the royal banner of Scotland and a wreath of white flowers.

The funeral cortege began a six-hour journey from the Queen’s Balmoral residence, where she died on Thursday aged 96, for the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royal residence in Scotland’s capital.

Photo: efe.com


