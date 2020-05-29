Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Quarantine regime extended at TCO site until June 12

    29 May 2020, 14:02

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM- Quarantine regime has been extended at facilities and shift camps of Tengizchevroil LLP until June 12, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the decree of the Chief Sanitary Officer of the region.

    According to the decree, quarantine regime has been extended at facilities and shift camps of Tengizchevroil LLP until June 12 to stabilize the epidemiological situation on the territory of Tengiz oil field.

    Chief Sanitary Officer instructed Tengizchevroil LLP, the operational headquarters of the regional Akimat, leaders of the contracting organizations to strengthen anti-epidemic measures: mask regime, social distancing, sanitary and disinfection regime at the facilities.
    According to coronavirus2020.kz, the number of COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region has reached 980. 79 people have recovered from the novel virus in the region.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Tengiz TCO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan