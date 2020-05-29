Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Quarantine regime extended at TCO site until June 12

Alzhanova Raushan
29 May 2020, 14:02
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM- Quarantine regime has been extended at facilities and shift camps of Tengizchevroil LLP until June 12, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the decree of the Chief Sanitary Officer of the region.

According to the decree, quarantine regime has been extended at facilities and shift camps of Tengizchevroil LLP until June 12 to stabilize the epidemiological situation on the territory of Tengiz oil field.

Chief Sanitary Officer instructed Tengizchevroil LLP, the operational headquarters of the regional Akimat, leaders of the contracting organizations to strengthen anti-epidemic measures: mask regime, social distancing, sanitary and disinfection regime at the facilities.
According to coronavirus2020.kz, the number of COVID-19 cases in Atyrau region has reached 980. 79 people have recovered from the novel virus in the region.


