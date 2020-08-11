Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Quarantine measures may be eased in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2020, 12:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to Alexei Tsoi, Health Minister of Kazakhstan, the country may slowly ease the quarantine measures while keeping mask wearing rules, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 11, the COVID-19 reproduction rate has dipped below 1 throughout the country, except Turkestan region. According to the minister, the reproduction rate, the number of new cases for the past week and COVID-19 death rate are key in deciding on easing the quarantine measures.

The minister mentioned of the possibility of slowly easing the quarantine measures as the country has seen improvements in the COVID-19 situation following the five-week quarantine. Thus, the COVID-19 reproduction rate has dipped from 1.15 to 0.82, while the incidence of coronavirus cases among the population has dropped from 56.73 to 36.2 per 100,000 people.

According to the minister, the strict mask wearing and hygiene rules as well as awareness raising activities should be in place once easing of the quarantine measures has been implemented.

He added the proposal to slowly ease the quarantine measures will be on the table of the next meeting of the State Commission.


