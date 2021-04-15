Go to the main site
    Quarantine measures extended in Turkestan rgn

    15 April 2021, 10:30

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A new order extending the quarantine measures is in place in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    Under the new order of the chief medical officer of Turkestan region, all the quarantine measures and restrictions have been prolonged in the region until the epidemiological situation is stable.

    The order bans mass gatherings, operation of leisure facilities, children’s entertainment centers, and aqua parks.

    Food and non-food markets are allowed to run with operating hours from 9:00am to 7:00pm on week days, and from 9:00am to 5:00pm on weekends and holidays, with 30% occupancy.

    Under the order the region’s trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls, trade networks are to operate from 9:00am to 9:00pm and food hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini-markets, stores are to run from 9:00am to 11:00pm on week days and weekends.

    Blended learning is allowed in schools, with at least 25 students in a class.

    The region’s schools with a total student complement of 300 are to operate as usual unless the number of students in a class does not exceed 15.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

