    Quarantine measures extended at Tengiz oilfield to prevent COVID-19 spread

    11 February 2021, 07:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The quarantine and restrictive measures have been prolonged at the Tengiz oilfield following the new order of the chief medical officer of Atyrau region,

    The quarantine and restrictive measures are to be in place at the Tengiz oilfield until the epidemiological situation has stabilized. According to the new order, Tengizchevroil, operational headquarters at Tengiz, heads of contracting agencies, and other enterprises within the territory of Tengizchevroil need to ensure the execution of the action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection among shift workers.

    The contracting agencies will also need to work out a detailed action plan for containing COVID-19 outbreaks, open additional quarantine sites at the Tengiz oilfield for COVID-19 patients with no symptoms.

    All the industrial fly-in/fly-out enterprises and companies need to strictly follow the restrictions and quarantine measures.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

