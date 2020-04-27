Quarantine measures eased in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov has made televised address to residents, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He announced the first stage of weakening quarantine regime in the region starting on April 28.

Thus, the region will allow operation of small and medium-sized industrial enterprises involved in construction and repair, manufacturing windows and doors, reinforced concrete products, inert materials, and carpentry shops. Road and freight companies, asphalt concrete factories, small construction organizations will resume operation as well. Public Service Centers will be opened to provide services to business. Planned hospitalization and consultative diagnostic assistance are resuming its operation. Law firms, car repair shops, car washes, tire fitting services, dry-cleaning and office equipment repair shops will be opened.