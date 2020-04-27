Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Quarantine measures eased in N Kazakhstan region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 April 2020, 22:35
Quarantine measures eased in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov has made televised address to residents, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He announced the first stage of weakening quarantine regime in the region starting on April 28.

Thus, the region will allow operation of small and medium-sized industrial enterprises involved in construction and repair, manufacturing windows and doors, reinforced concrete products, inert materials, and carpentry shops. Road and freight companies, asphalt concrete factories, small construction organizations will resume operation as well. Public Service Centers will be opened to provide services to business. Planned hospitalization and consultative diagnostic assistance are resuming its operation. Law firms, car repair shops, car washes, tire fitting services, dry-cleaning and office equipment repair shops will be opened.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media