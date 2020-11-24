Quarantine lifted in settlements hit by bird flu outbreak in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The bird flu situation has been stabilized in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the veterinary office of the region, there have been no new cases of bird deaths caused by avian influenza, leading the restrictions being removed in settlements. Out of 52 quarantine stations in 12 districts of the region the quarantine has been lifted in 42 stations.

It is said that bird deaths due to avian influenza occurred in 65 settlements, especially in people’s yards and farms the Bishkulsk poultry farm and «Adel Kus».

It is said that 628,301 heads of birds have been vaccinated against avian influenza.



