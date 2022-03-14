Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Quarantine extended until March 28 in Baikonur

    14 March 2022, 17:14

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur city extended its coronavirus quarantine regime up until the end of March, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    COVID-19 curbs will last until 12:00 am March 27, 2022, in Baikonur city according to the order of the head of the city's administration and the proposals made by the city's chief medical officer.

    As earlier reported there had been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in the city since February 25. Despite this, the quarantine measures had been extended until March 14, 2022.

    Baikonur reported a total of 3,787 cases of the coronavirus infection as of March 11, 2022. The city has seen one COVID-19 case over almost the past three weeks, The death toll stands at 150.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Baikonur Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events