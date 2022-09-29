Quakes recorded in China and Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on September 29 at 09:22:00 a.m. Almaty time in the territory of China, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 359 km eastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 9.0. The MPV magnitude 4.1 quake occurred at a depth of 25 km.

Another quake occurred at 10:26:55 a.m. Almaty time. It was centered 536 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class is 9.2. The MPV magnitude 4.0 also occurred at a depth of 25 km.



