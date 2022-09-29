Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty
Quakes recorded in China and Kazakhstan
29 September 2022, 12:39

Quakes recorded in China and Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on September 29 at 09:22:00 a.m. Almaty time in the territory of China, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 359 km eastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 9.0. The MPV magnitude 4.1 quake occurred at a depth of 25 km.

Another quake occurred at 10:26:55 a.m. Almaty time. It was centered 536 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class is 9.2. The MPV magnitude 4.0 also occurred at a depth of 25 km.


Related news
Earthquake recorded 372km away from Almaty city
3.5M quake jolts Kazakh-Kyrgyz border
Earthquake shocks recorded southeastwards Almaty
Read also
Earthquake recorded 372km away from Almaty city
«The Planet of ART – 2022» festival in Almaty brings together 45 winners from around the world
3.5M quake jolts Kazakh-Kyrgyz border
Earthquake shocks recorded southeastwards Almaty
Saka warrior grave unearthed in Almaty
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city’s socio-economic development in Jan-Sep 2022
4.5M earthquake hits 425km away from Almaty
Earthquake recorded east of Almaty city
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships

News

Archive