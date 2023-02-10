Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova undergoes arm surgery, in stable condition

    10 February 2023, 17:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The condition of Sabina Mamadyarova, the Kazakhstani national found alive under the rubble in quake-hit Türkiye, is stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh foreign ministry spokesperson, quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova is currently at the hospital in the city of Adana. She had her broken arm operated yesterday. Her condition is regarded as stable.

    As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeds 16,000.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn
    2 die in road accident in Atyrau rgn
    Kazakh President pays visit to Viamedis Kokshetau clinical and rehabilitation center
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022