ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network p-of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on September 9 at 02:29 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 718 km away from Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The energy class is 10.7.

The MPV 4.9 quake occurred at a depth of 5 km.

















Photo from open sources