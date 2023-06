Quake registered northeast of Almaty city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the MPV scale was registered at 3:40 am Almaty time on March 3 northeast of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of China 474 km northeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 5km.