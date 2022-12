Quake recorded southwest of Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 4.7 quake was recorded this morning 755 southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

A 4.7 magnitude quake shock within Tajikistan 755km southwest of Almaty city at 9:26am on December 17.

It hit at a depth of 5km.





Photo: earninginmotion.com