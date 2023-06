Quake recorded in the Caspian Sea

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The magnitude 4.4 earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, Kazinform reports referring to the website of the Kazakhstan National Data Centre.

The quake was recorded on January 28 at 11:06 p.m. Nur-Sultan time.

The magnitude, mb is 4.4, energy class K -11.5. It occurred at the depth of 52 km.