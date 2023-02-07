Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Quake recorded in China

    7 February 2023, 14:33

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on February 7 at 12:28 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter was located 613 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 9.6. The magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

    As earlier reported, the earthquake occurred in the south of Kazakhstan. Its tremors were felt in Temirlan village, Shymkent and Taraz cities.

    The deadly quake also struck Türkiye yesterday. It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in 100 years.

    Photo: assicuraci.it

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Kazakhstan China Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022