Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Quake recorded in China

7 February 2023, 14:33
Quake recorded in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on February 7 at 12:28 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter was located 613 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 9.6. The magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

As earlier reported, the earthquake occurred in the south of Kazakhstan. Its tremors were felt in Temirlan village, Shymkent and Taraz cities.

The deadly quake also struck Türkiye yesterday. It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in 100 years.

Photo: assicuraci.it




Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Almaty   Kazakhstan   China   Earthquake  
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News