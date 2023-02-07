Quake recorded in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on February 7 at 12:28 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter was located 613 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 9.6. The magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

As earlier reported, the earthquake occurred in the south of Kazakhstan. Its tremors were felt in Temirlan village, Shymkent and Taraz cities.

The deadly quake also struck Türkiye yesterday. It was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in 100 years.

Photo: assicuraci.it