Quake recorded in China, Kazakh seismologists

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded on May 21 an earthquake in the territory of China, Kazinform refers to the network’s press service.

It was recorded at 09:06:33 a.m. Almaty time at a depth of 20 km. The energy class of the quake is 9.6, the magnitude is 4.2.